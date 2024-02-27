Motorola confirms that all new phones will feature Gorilla Glass

What you need to know

Motorola has announced that all new smartphones will use Gorilla Glass starting in the second half of 2024.

Gorilla Glass was previously only used on higher-end Motorola handsets, so budget devices will benefit most from this decision.

Gorilla Glass is a market leader in providing durable and scratch-resistant screens for phones.

In a significant move, Motorola has announced that from the second half of 2024, the “entire 2024 portfolio of Motorola devices will feature Corning Gorilla Glass." This decision means that in the future, all Motorola phones will benefit from more durable displays, previously only available on higher-end Motorola handsets.

Gorilla Glass has been around for a long time. Launched in 2007 and used on the first iPhone, Gorilla Glass is known as one of the market leaders in producing durable phone screens and has previously featured on Motorola devices such as the Edge Plus. Now, all new handset ranges will benefit from Gorilla Glass, including more budget-friendly devices, which historically are less likely to have the same level of scratch and drop resistance as more expensive phones.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In its announcement, Motorola stated that “this announcement further underscores Motorola’s commitment to delivering high-quality products that incorporate cutting-edge materials and technologies...to provide users with a balanced smartphone experience.”

Ruben Castano, Motorola’s Head of Customer Experience, added: “by using Corning Gorilla Glass across all Motorola franchises, we aim to lead the industry by ensuring that every consumer has access to the durability and peace of mind that comes with this cutting-edge technology.”

While the introduction of Gorilla Glass to all new devices looks like a positive step, the announcement does not confirm the types of Gorilla Glass that will be used on models.

This means that potentially, the newest, most durable forms of Gorilla Glass will still be reserved for more premium devices, while cheaper handsets might see older, less expensive variants of the product. A report by 9to5Google noted that in a briefing at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Gorilla Glass 5 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 were “specifically” demoed.

Alongside this announcement, Motorola has also taken the opportunity to showcase a bendable concept phone at MWC. But right now, at least, it’s the Gorilla Glass that will have the far greater real-world impact. Budget-conscious shoppers will have more options within their price range without having to accept significantly less durable screens.