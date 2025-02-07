Moto Razr Plus 2025 benchmark details next-gen flagship tech from Qualcomm

What you need to know

Motorola's Razr Plus 2025 was reportedly spotted running through a benchmark test in a Geekbench listing.

The test shows that the Razr Plus 2025 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 2 Prime Oryon cores.

Older rumors suggest Motorola could launch its next flagship foldable a little earlier than before in 2025.

The next Motorola Razr was spotted running through its benchmark test and it seemingly confirms a key specification.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025, was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing by Xpertpick with details about its expected power levels. The key highlight of this Geekbench listing is the included CPU specs, which suggest a familiar Qualcomm chip. The performance test shows the Razr Plus 2025 features a CPU with two cores at 4.32GHz and six other cores at 3.53GHz.

Specifications like this may seem familiar and that's because they match Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Regarding the official test, the next Razr Plus scored 2,782 in its single-core assessment and 8,457 in the multi-core portion.

Other specifications found in the listing claim the clamshell will see the Adreno 830 GPU alongside the chipset. Additionally, Geekbench states the device sports 10.9GB of memory; however, the publication claims this should regard its RAM total, in which case that number is most likely 12GB officially.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Rumors about the next Moto Razr Plus had been relatively quiet until leaks surfaced in January. The device was supposedly spotted receiving its BIS certification in India, potentially indicating an earlier launch in 2025. Any alleged renderings have yet to appear — which is what happened first last year ahead of its BIS cert. There's speculation that the Razr Plus 2025 could continue the same design trend that Motorola has stuck with for the past couple of generations.

However, those early rumors claimed the device could sport the Snapdragon 8s Elite, which is rumored to be a watered-down version of the flagship SoC. The reason behind the rumors is that the 2024 foldable grabbed the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which was a toned-down version of the SD 8 Gen 3. With the current Geekbench listing, it seems Motorola is finally trying to push its foldable into a more flagship-level aspect than years prior.

It does leave one wondering if this will cause the price of the Moto Razr Plus 2025 to go up.