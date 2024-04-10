Moto G64 5G will debut with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC in India next week

What you need to know

Moto G64 is the upcoming budget handset from the company that ships with Android 14 out of the box.

It promises an Android 15 upgrade accompanied by three years of security updates.

The Moto G64 5G further equips a 6000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

Motorola is gearing up for a new budget phone launch in the Indian market next week. The company has also started teasing it through its social handles; it is even listed on the Motorola website, and an e-commerce listing reveals all its specs.

The budget entrant from Motorola will launch on April 16 in India, and it will become a successor to the Moto G54 5G. The website listing says the device will feature in three colorways: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac. It will further come in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

Hold on tight!💪🏻 You’re about to experience the ultimate power with the #MotoG64 5G and it's The World’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor.😎Launching on 16th April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and all leading retail stores. @mediatekindia #UnleashTheBeastApril 10, 2024 See more

The Moto G64's design is similar to that of its predecessor. It features a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with Full HD+ resolution next to a higher 120Hz refresh rate display. The device measures less than 9mm thick and has an IP52 rating.

The Moto G64, which caters to the budget Android phone segment, is debuting MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025 processor, an octa-core CPU with 2.5GHz clock speeds. Next to the RAM, as mentioned earlier, and storage options, the device additionally supports expandable storage for up to 1TB and virtual RAM up to 24GB.

The budget handset ships with Android 14 out of the box and comes with an OS upgrade promise to Android 15, accompanied by three years of security updates.

There are dual cameras at the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS next to an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens that simultaneously acts as a macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. Lastly, there is a massive 6000mAh battery capacity with support for 30W TurboPower charging.

As mentioned, the Moto G 64 5G is quietly listed on the Motorola website. On April 16, 2024, we’ll learn more about the pricing and availability of the Moto G64 for the Indian region.