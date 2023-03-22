Motorola leak reveals its next stylus-toting smartphone for 2023

What you need to know

A leak of the Moto G Stylus (2023) reveals the design and specs of the device.

The phone will purportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset and may lack 5G connectivity.

A 5G version of the phone may follow soon after the 4G variant launches.

Motorola hasn't had too many smartphone launches this year, but the OEM is likely set to reveal its next budget Android smartphone somewhat soon. A recent leak of the Moto G Stylus (2023) reveals what the phone may look like as well as its likely specs.

The Tech Outlook retrieved marketing materials for the 4G version of the Moto G Stylus (2023), showing a largely familiar-looking smartphone, at least from the front. It will apparently feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch selfie camera and a 90Hz refresh rate. This is a curious downgrade from the Full HD+ panel on the Moto G Stylus (2022).

The Tech Outlook reports that it will sport the same MediaTek Helio G88, a fairly unimpressive chip even by cheap Android phone standards. Unfortunately, it looks like Motorola may decrease its base RAM to just 4GB, while the base storage may also get halved to 64GB (although with microSD support).

Things also get changed up on the rear. It looks like Motorola may drop a camera lens and opt for a dual-camera system. The primary camera is likely a 50MP unit, and while there don't appear to be any details on the second camera, it will likely be a depth sensor or macro camera.

Expect dual stereo speakers, a 5,000mAh battery (likely with 10W charging), Android 13 out of the box, and of course, a built-in stylus.

It's not clear when this phone will be launched, although based on the images, we should expect it soon. Hopefully, the 5G version will follow shortly after, as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) was one of our favorite mid-range phones last year.