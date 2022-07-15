Motorola followed up the Moto G Power (2021) a year later with the Moto G Power (2022), leaving fans to wonder if they should upgrade or not. Even to this day, when considering the Moto G Power (2021) vs. Moto G Power (2022), it begs the question of which to get (if you’re buying new) or if it’s worth upgrading if you invested in the older model when it first came out.

The decision really comes down to understanding what makes them different, and we’re here to compare.

Moto G Power (2022) vs. Moto G Power (2021): How they look

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

The Moto G Power (2022) and Moto G Power (2021) look fairly similar to one another. The Moto G Power (2022) has a 6.5-inch ultra-wide 1600x720 HD LCD, and comes in dark grove or ice blue finishes.

With a 64GB or 128GB option, there’s also the opportunity to expand storage up to 512GB via optional microSD card. The Moto G Power (2022) has a textured back, and the fingerprint reader built into the logo on the back, versus the power button on the side like on the Moto G Power (2021).

By contrast, the Moto G Power (2021) has a slightly larger 6.6-inch 1600x720 IPS LCD with a slightly smaller aspect ratio at 19:9, versus 20:9 on the Moto G Power (2022). Finished in flash gray or polar silver, it comes with smaller storage options at 32GB and 64GB, but is also expandable via optional microSD card.

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

Both have a 3.5mm headphone jack, two microphones, and Type-C USB charging. They also both employ a water-repellant design, meeting an IP52 rating.

Thus, the decision with looks comes down to built-in storage, screen size and refresh rate, exterior colors, and where you prefer the fingerprint reader placement. The textured back of the Moto G Power (2022) is a nice touch, but considering you will likely (and should!) get a protective case for either, this might not matter much.

Moto G Power (2022) vs. Moto G Power (2021): Breaking down the specs

We’ll get deeper into the nitty-gritty differences between these two phones beyond the looks, but first, let’s break down the specs.

Moto G Power (2022) Moto G Power (2021) Colors Dark Grove, Ice Blue Flash Gray, Polar Silver Screen Size & Type 6.5-inch Ultra-Wide Max Vision IPS TFT LCD 6.6-inch Max Vision IPS LCD Screen Resolution 1600x720 1600x720 Operating System Android 11 Android 10 Processor MediaTek Helio G37 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Storage 64, 128GB 32, 64GB Memory 4GB RAM 3GB RAM Cameras 50MP Rear Camera, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth, 8MP Front 48 MP Rear Camera, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth, 8 MP Front Water Resistance IP52 IP52 Battery & Charging 5,000mAh, 10W 5,000mAh, 10W Headphone Jack Yes Yes Charging USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Dimensions 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm 165.3 x 75.9 x 9.5mm Weight 203 grams 206.5 grams

It’s clear there are many similarities between these two phones, but a couple of notable differences.

Moto G Power (2022) vs. Moto G Power (2021): How they operate

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Beyond the differences noted above, there are a few big differences between the Moto G Power (2022) and Moto G Power (2021) in terms of how they operate.

The Moto G Power (2022) boasts a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor on the Moto G Power (2021). Both are relatively lower-end processors compared to more premium phones. But many mobile games and apps focus on support for Snapdragon over MediaTek, so you might find you have a better experience with the Moto G Power (2021) in this respect.

Indeed, in his Moto G Power (2022) review, Nick Sutrich says the processor is what prevented the 2022 model from being "the best budget phone Motorola ever made."

However, the Moto G Power (2022) has more RAM at 4GB versus just 3GB with the 2021 model, which can be a deal-breaker for those who will use the phone for bandwidth and graphics intensive applications, like videos, gaming, and multitasking.

Interestingly, this might balance out by the processor difference: In his Moto G Power (2021) review, Joe Maring says the 3GB RAM is “far from ideal,” but notes that the Snapdragon 662 processor is a “fine chipset,” nonetheless.

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

What’s more, the Moto G Power (2022) has a 90Hz screen refresh rate compared to just 60Hz with the Moto G Power (2021). Theoretically, you should notice the difference when engaged in fast-moving action scenes in a movie or a game. But Sutrich says the display “seldom feels like 90Hz,” so this feature might not be the big differentiator it’s cracked up to be, after all.

The Moto G Power (2022) comes loaded with the more recent Android 11 OS, and it may get an update to Android 12. Since the Moto G Power (2021) is already a year and-a-half old, it only comes loaded with Android 10, with the promise of only one OS update beyond that. That being said, it does not appear that the phone has received any updates since launch. Thus, you need to be prepared to be stuck with an outdated OS, which could impact how long you’re willing to hang on to that device.

Both offer a decent three-day battery life and run on the My UX software, which offers the ability to do things like control certain functions of the phone using clever gestures, customize entertainment settings, and more.

Moto G Power (2022) vs. Moto G Power (2021): The cameras

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

These days, cameras are an important part of the smartphone equation. A good camera or camera system can sway your decision between one device or another. When it comes to these two phones, the cameras are actually quite similar.

The Moto G Power (2022) has a 50MP main rear camera, while the Moto G Power (2021) has a slightly lesser 48MP main rear camera. When it comes to the other cameras, both have 2MP macro and depth cameras, as well as an 8MP front selfie camera.

Thus, you’ll get a similar experience when it comes to photos with only a slight upgrade in resolution with the Moto G Power (2022). Both can also capture HD video at 30 FPS.

So, when it comes to the cameras, it’s pretty much a wash between these two with minimal differences.

Moto G Power (2022) vs. Moto G Power (2021): Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

If you have had the Moto G Power (2021) for the last year or longer, and you’re happy with it, there’s no need to upgrade. If you’re choosing between the two, the decision really comes down to weighing the main differences.

The difference in screen size is nominal, but the screen refresh rate can make a huge difference for those who are big on multitasking, watching videos, making video calls, gaming, and engaging in other intense applications.

If you prefer a front fingerprint sensor, that might be enough to sway you towards the Moto G Power (2022). Those who prefer Snapdragon processors should stick with or opt for the Moto G Power (2021), but keep in mind that also limits you to features, functions, and the UI of the Android 10 OS.

Ideally, if you currently own the Moto G Power (2021), there’s no need to rush to upgrade to the Moto G Power (2022). You’re better off saving up and upgrading to a more premium device when your needs and budget allow. Let’s face it: Both of these phones leave much to be desired. They fall on the affordable end of the scale, and you do get what you pay for.

Once you're ready for something more, consider choosing among the best Android phones, which include options from a variety of other brands. If you want to stick with Motorola as a brand, we have also put together a list of the best Motorola phones, with some alternative options to consider once you’re ready to upgrade.

