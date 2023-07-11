Less than $150 for the OnePlus Nord N200 is an insane bargain

OnePlus makes the best budget phones for Android users. The Nord N200 5G proves why the phone maker continues to be a champion of the people. This value-packed device touts a 90Hz refresh rate and has a ginormous 5,000mAh battery. While you can usually expect to pay $200 for the Nord N200, this Amazon Prime Day cuts down the going rate. You can own the OnePlus phone for a mere $142 with this deal.

We praised the OnePlus Nord N200 5G in our review for bringing such a snappy Full HD+ LCD display and 5G connectivity to the masses. Now that the Android phone is even cheaper, there's no reason why students or cash-strapped folks shouldn't have access to 5G and a solid Android phone.

Get 20% off this OnePlus phone only during Prime Day

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: $199.99 $142.00 at Amazon The OnePlus Nord N200 5G was already an excellent bargain, but this deal further sweetens the pot. Enjoy access to 5G support, days of battery life, and a super snappy 90Hz LCD panel with the Nord N200 5G. Score 20% off with this deal, slashing the price to a bottom-of-the-barrel $142 asking price.

Among the many advantages of owning the cheap and cheerful OnePlus Nord N200 5G, another plus point is the expandable storage. You can grab a huge microSD card and pop it in your Nord N200 to enjoy extra storage in a jiffy. Since the device is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, it can handle day-to-day tasks without a hitch. This is easily the best Android phone under $200.

Prime Day is the best time of the year for shopping. The one catch is that most of the deals are only available to active Prime members. Luckily, if you sign up for the FREE 30-day Prime trial, you can enjoy all of the exclusive deals without paying a cent.