Leaked Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra pricing clues us into what global markets may see

A recent leak claims the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will hit European markets with a € 1,499 (~$1,553) price tag, as well as 512GB of storage.

Info on the Xiaomi 15 was stated, as well, claiming it could see a €1,099 (~$1,138) starting price.

Xiaomi's president of the mobile phone department, Lu Weibing, stated the 15 Ultra is preparing for a "simultaneous" debut in China and global markets.

Some alleged information regarding the upcoming availability of Xiaomi 15's latest flagship series in global areas has surfaced.

According to Dealabs (French), information on the pricing of the Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra have been discovered for European markets (via Gizmochina). The publication reportedly "retrieved the corresponding" price, storage, and colors of the latest Xiaomi phones. Starting with the Ultra, the post suggests it could arrive for € 1,499 (~$1,553) in France and other parts of Eurpope.

Xiaomi may also only offer the device in one color, Chrome, alongside a 512GB storange option. Information on its RAM wasn't stated.

Elsewhere, the post highlights the supposed Xiaomi 15 data, which claims it will cost €1,099 in Europe (~$1,138). Consumers could see colors similar to what Xiaomi delivered to its Chinese market: green, black, and white for its 512GB storage option.

What's odd is that it seems Xiaomi has tinkered with the available storage options, at least for the original 15 from October. The leaks don't make it clear if the Chinese OEM is offering a 512GB choice for both the base model and the Pro, considering the latter reached 1TB while the former topped out at 256GB.

There's still a little uncertainty, but that might disappear quite soon. The post claims the devices are gearing up for a February 26 launch date in Europe.

The most interesting of these alleged pricing leaks is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as, following a delay, the device is set for this month. The company's president of the mobile phone department, Lu Weibing, stated the 15 Ultra will see a "simultaneous" release in China and overseas markets. Weibing was attempting to answer user's burning questions about the company and its products, especially following a rumored delay.

However, during that time, the 15 Ultra was spotted in an FCC listing with 90W fast charging. Tpster's claimed the device could see a ~5,400mAh to ~5,800mAh battery to join its rapid, corded charger and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The FCC listing also detailed support for satellite communication for texts and calls.

The original Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro appeared at the FCC in November, signaling the company's upcoming global release.

Xiaomi's Lu Weibing added that the 15 Ultra would drop after the Chinese New Year. The celebrations usually run into February so, perhaps, this rumored late date holds some merit. More importantly, the Ultra should join its base and Pro siblings in that global debut as Xiaomi did something similar with the 14 series.