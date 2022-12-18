Leaked Motorola ThinkPhone sounds like the ultimate workaholic phone

What you need to know

A ThinkPad-style Motorola phone may have been leaked.

Dubbed the Motorola ThinkPhone, the handset apparently features a fake carbon-fiber finish that's reminiscent of Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops.

It will supposedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, among other specs.

Even though Lenovo acquired Motorola from Google a few years ago, the two companies have since operated separately. However, we might see Lenovo's marquee branding for its laptops cross over to a Motorola phone in the future, as per a new leak.

Motorola is reportedly working on a handset with the same faux carbon-fiber finish as Lenovo's ThinkPad line of laptops, according to leaked images shared by The Tech Outlook (opens in new tab) (via Android Police (opens in new tab)). The ThinkPhone prototype even has the same font style as the ThinkPad line.

This is the first time we've seen this new type of Motorola handset, though it doesn't come as a huge surprise given Motorola's relationship with Lenovo. While the leaked images appear blurry, we can glimpse some sort of integration between the ThinkPhone and Lenovo's ThinkPad line.

It is uncertain which market segment the device is aiming for, but the specs sheet that came with the leak may give it away. According to it, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It will apparently be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. These specs indicate that this new type of Motorola handset will be business-oriented at the very least.

It has some of the hallmark features of the ThinkPad brand, in addition to the styling and faux carbon fiber finish. For example, there's a red button at the upper left corner, which could be a customizable shortcut button. It reminds us of the ThinkPad's TrackPoint center button, though their functions vary.

(Image credit: The Tech Outlook)

Aside from the chipset and ThinkPad styling, the leak tells us that this device will sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 1800 x 2400 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. On the back, there's likely a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It will also supposedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging capability, which should be enough to get the device through at least a full day of use without the need for a charger.

Like all other leaks, this one falls short of giving away information about the handset's price and availability. Assuming the Motorola ThinkPhone makes its way to global markets, it will give many of the best Android phones a run for their money.