Latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) leak reveals two new colorways

Motorola's impending Moto G Power 5G (2024) launch has flew mostly under the radar, with only a few notable leaks coming to light.

Now, a new leak claims to show two new colorways for the Moto G Power 5G (2024), called Orchid Tint and Outer Space.

Since last year's Moto G Power 5G released in April 2023, it's reasonable to assume that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) could be coming in a matter of weeks.

Motorola has a strong presence in the ultra-budget smartphone market, with phones like the Moto G Power 5G offering the basics for a few hundred dollars. This year's iteration, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), is expected to be released in just a matter of weeks. Ahead of that impending launch, MSPowerUser claims to have exclusive renders of new colorways for Motorola's budget smartphone.

If the renders are accurate, Motorola will release the Moto G Power 5G (2024) in two colors: Orchid Tint and Outer Space. This would follow Motorola's trend of offering its budget phones in one light and one dark colorway. Last year's Moto G Power 5G (2023) is available in Mineral Black and Bright White colors.

Orchid Tint is a light-colored shade that looks like it has some pink tones there as well. That would certainly explain the "orchid" naming scheme. However, the pink colorway seems to be very subdued based on the renders. From a distance, it'll probably look like a typical white or light gray.

Outer Space looks to be a pretty standard black colorway, at least from the renders. You might assume that Motorola adding some color to the Bright White option would mean that Mineral Black is changing a bit too. By all accounts, Outer Space looks to be Motorola's standard black color with a fresh name for the Moto G Power 5G (2024).

(Image credit: MSPowerUser)

Aside from colors, we do know a bit more about the Moto G Power (2024), thanks to a November 2023 leak. Motorola might be switching to a flat back for this year's smartphone. There's a large chin at the bottom of the display, but the display is allegedly growing to 6.7 inches.

The renders from MSPowerUser also suggest that the Moto G Power (2024) will get 30W fast charging support, up from 10W on the Moto G Power (2023). Beyond that, a lot of the Moto G Power (2024) specs are still a mystery.

However, the budget smartphone will probably stick to pricing similar to that of the Moto G Power (2023). That phone retails for $300, and its killer feature is multi-day battery life. Considering the charging spec upgrade coming to the Moto G Power (2024) — and the name, of course — battery life is once again likely to be a leading feature.

Motorola launched the Moto G Power (2023) in April of last year, so it's likely that the Moto G Power (2024) isn't too far away.