The Moto G Power 5G (2024) looks fresh in these leaked renders

We haven't had too much in the way of major Motorola leaks, but the latest images showcase the successor to the Moto G Power 5G (2023), suggesting a launch could come sooner rather than later as we head into the new year.

The images were posted on MySmartPrice by none other than OnLeaks, showcasing a rather sleek-looking Moto G Power 5G (2024). The phone features a design that doesn't stray too far from its predecessor, although there are a few notable changes based on these renders.

It appears the phone may opt for a flat back this time around instead of the slightly curved one on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). It seems this will extend to the flat frame, giving the phone a clean, unibody design. Around the front, the display is flanked by fairly small bezels and a larger chin at the bottom. Interestingly, the renders don't seem to reveal any indication of a microSD card slot, but it seems rather unlikely Motorola would ditch this feature, a staple on many of the best cheap Android phones.

The phone also features a larger camera housing with just two sensors instead of three. It's not clear what the second sensor will be or which sensor Motorola dropped from its predecessor, but we can expect at least a 50MP primary camera. With any luck, the secondary camera is an ultrawide sensor with depth and macro modes, similar to the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).

The dimensions apparently measure 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5mm. This would make it a bit taller, wider, and thinner than its predecessor, which measures 162.83 x 73.77 x 9.19mm. To accommodate, the display will apparently measure 6.7 inches, up from 6.6 inches.

No other specs have been reported, but if these renders turn out to be accurate, Motorola will have a rather good-looking mid-range phone on the way. This year's model was launched in April, so perhaps next year's Moto G Power 5G will arrive even sooner, although there's no indication of a launch date at the time or writing.