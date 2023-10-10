Just in time for Prime Day, our new AI-powered chatbot will find you the best tech deals (hopefully)

As you might already know, Android Central is a part of Future PLC, an international media group that's also home to a ton of popular tech-centric websites, such as TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, and many more. When you have dozens of review websites with hundreds of writers looking for the best deals (including yours truly), sometimes it makes sense to join forces — which is why we're unveiling our new Prime Day Dealbot!

This experimental chatbot combines the deal-hunting powers of Android Central with that of a bunch of our sister sites, so you can feel confident knowing that you're getting the absolute best deal during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

For example, simply type something like "best Android phone deals" into the text box and watch the deals roll in. You can even get more specific by typing in a particular model name, such as "Garmin Forerunner 945", and the bot will find the best price for you instantly.

Again, this chatbot is very new and very experimental, so while we're still working out some of the kinks, we're pretty excited about the possibilities here.

If AI-powered Dealbots aren't your cup of tea, fear not: we're still keeping track of all the best tech deals during Big Deal Days. This 48-hour Prime Day-esque sale event kicked off this morning at 3am EST and is expected to run through tomorrow, October 11th. So far we've seen exclusive price drops on everything from smartphones and watches to TVs and tablets, so if you're looking to save big, you've come to the right place. Not a Prime member just yet? Sign up today and you'll get 30 days for free!

We have an AI-powered Prime Day chatbot that's been programmed to find you the best deals — give it a shot!