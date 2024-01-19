When you turn off the battery optimization on your Pixel phone, you may find yourself running for a wall socket sooner rather than later. However, since the battery optimization feature puts apps in App Standby or Doze mode, you may not get the notifications you need on time and miss out on important stuff. Not getting what you need when you need it can be disastrous if you're working on something important.

Here is how you can easily turn off this battery-saving feature.

How to turn off the battery optimization on your Google Pixel phone

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap Apps.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Choose an app whose battery optimization you want to turn off.

4. Tap App battery usage.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Change the option from Optimized to Restricted.

You made it! Now, you don't have to worry about missing any important notifications because of the battery optimization feature on your Pixel phone. However, you'll have to do this individually for each app that you want to give unrestricted battery access to.

Notably, the steps to turn off battery optimization on Samsung phones are also easy, just in case you also have a Samsung phone. With a few taps here and there, you can get rid of the feature on a Galaxy smartphone.

Relax Knowing You Won't Miss a Beat

Many smartphone owners use battery optimization to increase battery life, but that comes at a price: you can get late notifications. But if you're okay with that, you can follow the same steps to allow battery optimization on your Pixel phone. Plus, that's not the only battery-saving feature the Pixel phone has. For example, you can also try adaptive charging, but if that doesn't work out, you can also turn off adaptive charging on your phone.

But before you turn it off, make sure you know about the useful changes the Pixel Adaptive Charge feature brings to the table to help preserve your battery longevity.