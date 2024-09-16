How long is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold battery life? Best answer: The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 4,650mAh battery lasting up to 24+ hours on a single charge. Google also claims you can get 72 hours of battery life when using Extreme Battery, which limits functions.

Getting to know your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's battery

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's battery life depends on your phone's use. If you play many games, your battery will drain faster than if you limit your use to taking pictures, sending emails, watching videos in a standard resolution, or other lightweight activities such as listening to music.

The battery on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is smaller than the original Pixel Fold, but Google is countering this by significantly improving charging speeds. The battery's lifespan depends on how much you use the inner display versus the outer screen.

In his initial review of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Andrew Myrick said that daily tasks are a breeze, and he could play most of the games he wanted. The Tensor G4 processor helps improve battery life since Google opted for the "safe" approach in optimizing it for better battery life and Gemini. In his testing, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's battery could easily last from 7 a.m. to midnight without needing a charge.

You can charge the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a 45W USB-C charger, which has a good charging speed and is helpful when in a hurry, but Google sells it separately. Google says you can get "hours of power" after charging the phone for a few minutes. However, the smartphone won't charge at 45W since its wired charging speed is 21W and 7.5 wireless. The phone doesn't have Qi2 or magnetic Qi2 wireless charging.

Using a charger with more watts won't damage your phone since it will only take in the power it can handle. It has a smaller battery than the Pixel 9 Pro XL and charges slower than the 37W on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Unfortunately, there is no reverse wireless charging on this Pixel.

If you were to damage the phone's battery, you can check to see if your warranty covers a fix by going to Google's repair page. Taking all the necessary precautions to prevent malware from getting into your phone is a must since it runs in the background, gathering data and draining your phone's battery.

This is what can drain your battery faster

(Image credit: Google)

There are activities that can drain your phone's battery faster, such as keeping the screen brightness at a high level constantly. If multiple apps are running simultaneously, exposure to hot temperatures and doing processor-intensive work will result in less battery life. It's a good idea to go to your phone's settings and disable background apps to save some power.

If you don't use the included power adapter, improper voltage regulation could also increase your phone's temperature. Other activities that can drain your phone's battery include using picture-in-picture mode and location-tracking apps, among others.