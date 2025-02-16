How long is the Galaxy S25 battery life? Best answer: According to Samsung, the Galaxy S25 lets you watch videos for up to 29 hours, 30 hours on the Galaxy S25 Plus, or 31 hours on the Ultra. with the battery fully charged. While this claim is a tad vague, our testing confirms that the phone can go on for a full day with mixed usage. In any case, the device's real-world battery endurance is going to depend on several factors, such as network strength, display brightness, and more.

Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25's battery life

After months of anticipation and wait, Samsung's Galaxy S25 line-up is finally here. As has been the case for the last few years, the family is comprised of three cutting-edge flagship smartphones. The base model—the Galaxy S25—packs everything from top-of-the-line hardware to an incredible triple-lens primary camera setup, all while being compact enough for one-handed use.

If you were to compare the Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24, you'd see that the new model doesn't look all that different from its predecessor. Yes, you do get the latest in terms of hardware, lots of AI-powered tools, years of software updates, and more. But even though the phone is a little lighter than the previous-gen model, it still manages to pack in a 4,000mAh battery.

The same goes for the larger Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which both have the same battery capacity as their predecessors. While that's good, the question is, what kind of battery life can be expected from the Galaxy S25 series?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung says that "the Galaxy S25's battery usage time is enhanced for you to enjoy watching hours of videos, all thanks to a custom-made AP (Application Processor) and software optimization." While this claim doesn't really tell us that much, we have good news. While reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S25, Android Central's Brady Snyder found the compact flagship to be more than capable of going on all day, that too with mixed-use involving everything from video streaming to taking calls. Unless you're a very heavy user, you can expect up to six hours of screen-on time and up to ten hours of screen-off time.

This is in line with the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, which can last roughly a full day on a single charge with anywhere between six to eight hours of screen-on time in our use.

We know that the Galaxy S25 series is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a custom version of Qualcomm's newest flagship chipset. Among other improvements, the SoC helps with the device's overall energy efficiency. In addition, the inclusion of a larger vapor chamber should also allow for better-sustained performance (especially while gaming) without having an impact on battery life.

There's no denying that the Samsung Galaxy S25 is very much going to end up being one of the best Android phones out there, even more so for those who like pocketable devices. It has a premium design, blazing-fast performance, and more AI-based tricks than you can shake a stick it. Combine that with years of software support and solid battery life, and you get a top-tier Android phone that you shouldn't ignore.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors