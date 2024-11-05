How fast is the OnePlus 13 charging speed? The OnePlus 13 has a 100W SuperVOOC fast charging speed and a 6,000mAh battery. We still don't know if the North American variant will come with 100W or 80W as was the case with the OnePlus 12.

What does the 100W charging speed mean?

(Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo)

The latest phone from OnePlus has impressive specs, including its charging speed. Just like the global variant of the previous-gen OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 has a charging speed of 100W but only with the right USB-C charger from OnePlus. Much like Samsung, Google, and Apple, OnePlus uses its own charging spec called SuperVOOC charging. Thanks to this, you can charge your OnePlus 13 from zero to 100 percent in only 36 minutes. Additionally, OnePlus says that with a 1% charge, you can enjoy 13 hours of standby time or 56 minutes of runtime for text chats.

The latest OnePlus 13 also supports wireless charging and can deliver 50W wireless charging, but there is a catch. As is the case with the phone's 100W wired charging, you need to use OnePlus' own wireless charger to get that speed wirelessly. It also has 5W reverse wired charging that allows you to charge other devices, such as your smartwatch or another phone, via a USB-C cable.

The 100W charging speed is an improvement over the previous model, but also not an improvement at the same time. It is unclear whether North American variants of the device will get the same spec. Since the region's OnePlus 12 models came with 80W charging as opposed to the global variant's 100W charging speed, it is very likely that the same might happen again with the OnePlus 13. This is mainly because of the electrical system in the region.

Even though fast charging can be a huge help when you need to charge your phone as fast as possible, it can also generate heat. Heat only damages your phone's battery, reducing battery performance, life span, and capacity. Even though the latest smartphones are made to manage heat better, it's best to avoid overheating by not using your phone for things such as gaming or other heavy-duty activities while it's charging. If you want to get more out of the charge, it's best to go with wired charging since it's more efficient than wireless.

