Honor 'V Flip' might outdo the competition with a 'super-large' cover display

Rumors are swirling about Honor's upcoming clamshell foldable and its potential advantage over the competition.

The "Magic V Flip" could feature a "super-large" cover display that consumes the entire outer panel as its rumored case only frames the device's edges.

The device is also rumored to feature a 4,500mAh battery setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Chinese Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) posted the rumors, stating the Magic V Flip's cover display will span the entire outer panel (via TheTechOutlook). The screen is touted as a "super-large" display that could rival others in the clamshell foldable industry, like the Razr Plus 2023 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Additionally, DCS posted an alleged early render of the case for the Magic V Flip. With it, the tipster states the "outer screen's shell only borders" the device, pointing toward its all-encompassing design.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

The rumors don't end there as the publication reiterates that Honor's clamshell could arrive with a 4,500mAh battery. DCS led those rumors, with the proposed battery setup purported as 2,420mAh and 1,980mAh.

Moreover, there's speculation that Honor could power the V Flip with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, but we'll have to wait and see. Rumors added that the device could be the "thinnest and lightest" among its industry competitors.

We're still left theorizing about when Honor could debut the device. The publication notes that the company is preparing to debut its 200 phone series on May 27 in China. It could follow this with a "Magic V Flip" launch in June.

For context, Motorola's 2023 clamshell offers a 3.6-inch cover display, while Samsung's features a 3.4-inch screen. Rumors haven't gotten specific regarding Honor's version, though they're pointing us in the direction of "super-large." However, recent leaks for Moto's upcoming Razr Plus 2024 suggest its display could reach 3.9 inches.

Elsewhere, during MWC 2024, Honor appeared and teased that it was getting into the Flip foldable game. The company's CEO George Zhao stated, "this year we are preparing for the flip phone launch—now that we are internally in the final stage."