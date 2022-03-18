Honor Magic4 Ultimate with its massive 1/1.12” sensor goes after the Galaxy S22 Ultra

What you need to know

Honor has announced another new Magic4 series phone.

The Magic4 Ultimate is a camera-focused flagship phone with a custom image processor and a massive 1/1.12” main sensor.

It also features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 120Hz LTPO OLED display.

Honor unveiled two new flagship phones at its Mobile World Congress event last month, the Magic4 and Magic4 Pro. The company has now unveiled a new addition to the Magic4 series, dubbed Magic4 Ultimate. While the phone is largely identical to the Magic4 Pro in many areas, it packs “the most powerful and versatile camera system on an Honor smartphone to date.”

The Magic4 Ultimate has a quad-lens camera system featuring a 50MP 1/1.12” main sensor. In addition to larger 1.4 µm pixels, the main camera also has a customized 8P Lens.

The 50MP sensor is joined by a 1/2” 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom, and a 50MP spectrum enhanced sensor. Honor says the brand-new custom image processor inside the Magic4 Ultimate enables “the industry’s strongest 4K Night Mode video capture and real-time preview.”

The phone also supports Magic-Log2, an all-new professional-grade video format that allows users to capture videos with up to 15% higher dynamic range. Honor claims the Magic4 Ultimate can capture stunning HDR10+ videos even in low-light situations, thanks to 3D LUT (Look Up Table) support.

DXOMark has already tested the camera capabilities of the phone and awarded it 146 points, 2 more than the Huawei P50 Pro. Until now, the Huawei P50 Pro was the highest-ranked smartphone in DXOMark’s list.

The Magic4 Ultimate also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with 1920Hz Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) dimming, and a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The flagship phone will go on sale in China later this year for a starting price of 7.999 yuan (about $1,260). While the Magic4 Ultimate clearly has the specs to give the best Android phones a run for their money, it looks like Honor has no plans of launching it globally.