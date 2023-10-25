Honor's on-device LLM for the Magic 6 draws knowledge from your media

What you need to know

At Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2023, Honor announced its upcoming Magic 6 will feature an on-device LLM that piggybacks off the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The AI software draws its knowledge from a user's stored content to generate videos and provide relevant content for queries.

Qualcomm debuted the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on October 24, which detailed its extreme focus on AI software for videos and images.

Chinese smartphone maker Honor stated its upcoming Magic 6 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC during a press conference in Hawaii. This upgraded chip will power the device's new onboard LLM (large language model) as Honor goes all-in on AI for the upcoming flagship phone.

According to a press release, Honor states its on-device LLM differentiates itself from cloud-based models as it "draws from its understanding of the device’s user to provide personalized services according to their preferences."

Due to this, Honor states its partnership with Qualcomm focused on three areas: performance, efficiency, and privacy. While the LLM shouldn't draw much power away from your daily necessities, it also features data protection to ensure what is most important stays on your phone.

Honor provided a preview of what's in store for its on-device AI software, and used the example of a a person creating a compilation using videos stored on their phone. The software is capable of recognizing different people in a singular video — and narrowing its own results by only delivering items of them smiling or doing other actions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

Additionally, at Qualcomm's Summit, Honor revealed its new eye-tracking-based multimodal feature called "Magic Capsule." Alongside this, the company debuted Magic Ring and its three key features: connected camera, connected input, and multi-device screen sharing. The purpose of the feature is to offer users an easy way of sharing data between devices, and that's become increasingly more proficient thanks to Honor's leverage of Snapdragon Seamless technology.

Speaking of Snapdragon, the latest 8 Gen 3 chip is what's powering all of the AI capabilities of Honor's upcoming Magic 6, as previously stated. The SoC is said to provide enough strength to power the phone's on-device LLM with "seven billion parameters" for a "new era in generative AI."

When the phone launches, users can play around with the voice assistant YOYO using a multitude of command prompts. Moreover, the AI can provide templates while the theme and music of an artificially generated video can be further customized with additional prompts.

Qualcomm kicked off its Snapdragon Summit 2023 in Hawaii yesterday, which is where the company revealed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for the next wave of smartphones. It was stated that the chip sports 30% faster CPU performance and 25% better GPU efficiency, as well.

With regard to AI, Qualcomm is looking to provide some stiff competition for Google as the SD 8 Gen 3 is built around enabling new AI features and capabilities for images and videos on phones. Qualcomm demonstrated its Video Object Eraser tool, similar to Google's Magic Eraser, which can remove people completely from a recording.

While Honor didn't have much to say on when we can expect the Magic 6, its predecessor, the Magic 5 Pro, launched earlier this year in May. There is a possibility we can experience a similar launch behavior for its upcoming device in 2024.