Honor just showed off a foldable that you carry as a purse
Meet the Honor V Purse, a foldable that's more a fashion statement than a tech product.
What you need to know
- Honor just showed off a concept foldable that's designed to be carried as a purse.
- The Honor V Purse has always-on screens on the outside that mimic the design of a purse when closed.
- The foldable can be accessorized with interchangeable straps and various AOD styles.
Honor is doing all the right things with its foldables. The Magic V2 is a legitimate alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and unlike most Chinese manufacturers, Honor is selling the device in global markets.
But that's not all Honor showed off at IFA 2023; it also introduced a concept foldable that's unlike anything else you've seen before. Dubbed the Honor V Purse, the foldable is designed as a fashion accessory, and is meant to be carried as a purse — it even has slots on either end where interchangeable straps can be attached.
The defining characteristic of the Honor V Purse is the always-on outward screen; these can be customized with a variety of styles — to match your outfit or the straps — and the best part is that they use a combination of sensors to mimic activity.
So if you're walking while carrying the Honor V Purse, the elements on the outward screens will move accordingly. It also reacts to your touches, so if you're using an always-on style that has sequins, you can brush your hand across the screen and the elements will move.
Honor calls this design phy-gital, a portmanteau of physical and digital. The foldable basically features a wraparound panel that covers the entire outer surface, with the cameras located to one edge. We don't know a lot about the hardware, and that's because Honor doesn't intend to sell the V Purse to consumers — this is just a one-off device. That said, the tech looks highly intriguing, and it is possible we may see the always-on styles make their way to a consumer-facing product in the future.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Harish Jonnalagadda is a Senior Editor overseeing Asia at Android Central. He leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, contributing to reviews, features, and buying guides. He also writes about storage servers, audio products, and the semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.