Google services outage is affecting everyone worldwide

What you need to know

Google News began experiencing a worldwide outage on May 31, 2024, around 8 AM ET.

Some other Google services, like Google Drive, have also displayed errors while trying to edit and create new documents.

Users across the world have been reporting problems accessing these Google services, meaning it's not just a regional problem.

Friday might be a bit of a slow news day if you're a free Google News service user. As of 8 AM ET on Friday, May 31, 2024, users around the world began reporting issues accessing the Google News service, which aggregates news Google deems important to them.

The website Downdetector confirms the outage, which Android Central and Tom's Guide first noticed this morning. Visiting the Google News page will display upside down ice cream cones with a rather generic error of "Uh-oh, something went wrong. Please try again."

(Image credit: Android Central)

Outages like this happen from time to time but services as large and prolific as Google's often cause a larger wake than others may. It's not just Google News that's down— creating new documents in Google Drive has been throwing up errors, too, this morning, and our staff hasn't been able to get some two-factor authentication dialogs to appear on my phone, which also relies on Google services.

At the moment, Google Cloud services and Google Search services health dashboards don't show any problems, which is rather strange given the number of users having issues with Google services.

Android Central has reached out to Google about the outage but they did not get back to us in time for publication. We will update the article once we have more information.