Google teams up with the NBA for new 'Pixel Arena' experience

What you need to know

Google has partnered with the NBA to create a new "Pixel Arena" experience.

Pixel Arena presents users with trivia and 3D recaps of shots made during a game.

Users are able to customize their own avatar with team gear and accessories.

Pixel Arena is available through the NBA app on mobile devices.

To celebrate the NBA Playoffs returning, Google and the NBA have come together to bring fans a new way to experience the game. Google Pixel Arena is an immersive 3D experience that users can access through the NBA app on mobile devices.

When inside the Pixel Arena, users can choose which game they want to follow. Fans will also be able to create and customize their own avatar to show off their teams' colors and represent.

(Image credit: Google)

During half-time or after the game, fans can use the Pixel Arena app to relive shots made throughout the game with a 3D map that shows the pathways of each shot based on real-time data from the NBA. Fans can also participate in "game-specific" trivia, which can help you score points to unlock customizable outfits for your avatar and other shareable content.

(Image credit: Google)

The new Pixel Arena experience is just the latest sports partnership that Google has taken part in. Recently, it was announced that a partnership with Major League Baseball would bring 15 games to YouTube that fans could stream for free, starting on May 5. Viewers will not need a YouTube Premium or YouTube TV subscription to watch these games.

Google also took part in Super Bowl festivities earlier this year with a Pixel 6 ad featuring Lizzo, showcasing the device's Real-Tone camera capabilities.

For basketball fans, Google says that Pixel Arena "will be available to everyone — regardless of what device or operating system you use," meaning you don't need a Pixel or any of the best Android phones to access it through the NBA app.