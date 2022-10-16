Google Pixel 7 Pro owners report annoying screen behavior of their phones

What you need to know

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is reportedly manifesting issues when scrolling.

Some users describe the scrolling experience as "sticky," while others have complained about "keyboard fumbles" when typing.

A software system update is said to provide a remedy to the problem.

The Google Pixel 7 series is facing a growing number of complaints about its display just a few days after its launch, and a few more users may have uncovered yet another issue with the Pixel 7 Pro's screen.

According to some Pixel 7 Pro owners who have taken to Reddit (opens in new tab) to report the issues they've encountered, scrolling on the screen felt "sticky" and "broken." Keyboard fumbles were also reported to occur most of the time when typing. Another user commented about a "janky scrolling in almost all apps" with lengthy content.

The erratic screen behavior appears to be more apparent on the Pixel 7 Pro than on older Pixel models, some users have remarked. For example, one user claimed (opens in new tab) that the left/right swipe gestures on certain apps "have to be much more generous to register."

The same user mentioned that they needed to move their fingers a little more to flip through a post gallery on certain social media apps like Instagram. Vertical scrolling on other apps, such as YouTube, is said to be slower or faster than intended.

While this issue appears to be limited to the Pixel 7 Pro at the moment, the screen on both the standard and Pro models was previously reported to consume significantly more power at higher brightness levels, reducing battery life.

Thankfully, some users reported that this erratic screen issue could be remedied by downloading the latest system update for Google's best Android phones. That said, the annoying problem appears to persist for other users.

The Pixel 7 series isn't the only flagship phone that ran into problems after launch. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra owners also reported some distracting pixel patterns that flashed intermittently, though it has since been fixed.

Android Central has reached out to Google for comment and we'll update this post when we receive a response. Here's hoping that Google acknowledges these complaints soon and rolls out a fix.