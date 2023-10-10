Google Pixel 7 at just $424 is the best Prime Day phone deal

A year after its launch, the Pixel 7 continues to be a terrific overall option — particularly if you're interested in maximizing value. Google rolled out the Pixel 8 series last week, and while the standard model has newer cameras and is faster, it is also significantly costlier at $699.

That's what makes this Prime Day Pixel 7 deal that much more alluring. The phone retailed for $599 last year, and the fact that you can get your hands on it for just $424 right now is incredible. To put it into context, that's 40% less than the cost of a brand-new Pixel 8. There's a good deal on the 256GB version as well, which is selling for just $524 — at least $25 less than its previous-lowest price.

Don't miss out on this Pixel 7 Prime Day deal

Google Pixel 7 (128GB): $599 $424 at Amazon The Pixel 7 still has what it takes: you get a gorgeous design, amazing cameras that take truly outstanding photos in any situation, great battery life, and clean software. If you need a new phone, you won't find a better deal this Prime Day.

I didn't use the Pixel 7 as much as the Pixel 7 Pro, but I switched to it earlier in the year to test out Android 14, and came away very impressed with the hardware. It has a smaller screen than the Pro model, making it easier to hold and use, and while the screen only goes up to 90Hz — there's no 120Hz here — you don't notice the difference as much. The screen still feels fluid in daily use, and I didn't see any issues in this particular area.

Software is a big part of the Pixel 7's allure, and it already has the stable version of Android 14. Similarly, battery life has been very reliable even on the beta builds, and it manages to last all day with ease.

But the biggest reason you're buying the Pixel 7 is the cameras; the phone is in a league of its own, and I can confidently say that you don't get photos anywhere as good on any other sub-$500 phone right now. The camera hardware isn't the best in its segment, but Google's software magic allows the Pixel 7 to take outstanding shots in any situation.

