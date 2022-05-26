Google Pixel 6 official cases are causing a headache for many owners

What you need to know

Many Pixel 6 owners have complained about various issues with their first-party phone cases.

Some users were annoyed by the rapid yellowing that occurred in a matter of weeks or months.

Others were dissatisfied because their phones didn't fit their devices, and in some cases, the buttons warped the cases.

A few months into its market release, the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) series was caught up in various types of bugs (opens in new tab), causing nightmares for many users. The phone's first-party cases are now the subject of an increasing number of complaints from customers who have reported a variety of issues with the official protective accessories.

Multiple Pixel 6 owners took to various platforms, including Reddit (opens in new tab) and Amazon's review section, to air their disappointment over the quality of the official cases made by Google (via The Verge (opens in new tab)). One customer lamented that their case quickly developed yellow splotches, making it look horribly shabby.

The rapid yellowing didn't appear to happen after a long period of use; it occurred less than two months after purchasing the case, while others noticed the premature deterioration in about two weeks. A phone case this pricey should last at least a year before showing signs of wear.

Other customers were irritated because their cases were warped by the buttons (opens in new tab) or did not fit their handsets (opens in new tab) out of the box.

A Google Pixel 6 case showing yellow splotches (Image credit: A_Giant_Baguette / Reddit)

While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) are among the best Android phones (opens in new tab) available today, it's a bummer that their $30 cases are causing a lot of headaches for a number of customers. Android Central has contacted Google and will update this article once we hear back.

Although it's not unusual to see yellow splotches on a TPU case over time, affected customers were surprised that it occurred so quickly.

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for the best Google Pixel 6 cases (opens in new tab), you can always find better and cheaper alternatives out there, such as those from Spigen and Caseology, among others.