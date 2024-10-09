Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners need to upgrade as soon as possible

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will no longer get any software or security updates according to a Samsung support website.

The most recent security update for the phone is from August 2024. Its last OS update was Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 in August 2023.

Samsung is still offering $600 to trade the phone in if you upgrade, and many other sales for foldable phones are happening through the end of Prime Day on October 9, 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has finally received its last security update, signaling the end of life for the famed foldable. Last year, the Z Fold 2 got its final Android update to Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1, and now August 2024’s security update will be the last the phone ever sees.

According to a Samsung support website (via 9to5Google) that shows the list of actively supported phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will no longer receive any more software updates.

Companies like Google and Samsung have significantly upgraded their update promises over the last year, with both companies now offering an incredible seven year guarantee for OS and security updates. While OS updates are nice to get since they deliver new features, security updates are the vitally important ones since they protect users from software vulnerabilities that come with being connected to the internet.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will no longer receive any security updates, it’s important that all Z Fold 2 owners upgrade to a new phone as soon as possible. Newer phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer big camera upgrades, significantly smaller hinges, flat folding, water and dust resistance, support for the S Pen, and seven more years of software updates.

Thankfully, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is on sale at Samsung.com for a record low price of $1269 for the 512GB model. That's double the storage of the $500-off Amazon sale, and you can even trade your Galaxy Z Fold 2 into Samsung for a bigger discount. Plus, Samsung has exclusive colors and finishes when you buy it there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $1899 $1269 at Samsung Get the latest Samsung foldable with the latest version of Android, a smaller hinge, lighter weight, better cameras, a brighter display, support for the S Pen, seven years of software updates, and so much more, all for a lot less thanks to this epic Samsung sale. Price check: Best Buy - 256GB $1899 | Amazon - 256GB $1399

While it makes the most sense for some customers to stick with Samsung and upgrade to a Galaxy Z Fold 6, the foldable market is so much better than it used to be back when the Z Fold 2 was shiny and new.

For example, the best folding phone you can buy today is the OnePlus Open which packs in a substantially faster processor than the Z Fold 2, far better cameras, and wider displays that are significantly more eye-friendly than Samsung’s AMOLED panels.

It’s also got more ram and a better multitasking experience thanks to OnePlus’s ingenious Canvas design which lets you juggle between multiple apps at a time with simple gestures, making it feel more like a laptop than a phone when open. Better yet, it’s $200 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, coming in at $1,139.99 during today’s final Prime Day sale.

If you’d rather go a bit smaller this time around, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is our favorite flip phone of all time, packing amazing battery life into a svelte frame that folds in half and fits in any pocket or bag. It’s also got a better, more eye-friendly display than the Z Fold 2, a faster processor, and a cover screen experience that’ll have you unfolding the phone less than you might expect to. It’s also on sale for $240 off during today’s Prime Day sale, so jump on that if you can.