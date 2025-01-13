The Galaxy S25's rumored RAM change could help make it a chill phone

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly packing a new 12nm process version of its LPDDR5X RAM, courtesy of Micron, into the Galaxy S25 series.

A Korean report claims this swap in process is due to the OEM running into "heat generation" issues with the 13nm process.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumored to feature upward of 16GB of RAM, which will be highest it has ever seen if the leaks prove true.

A new rumor about the Galaxy S25 suggests Samsung could give it an upgrade that keeps it nice and chill.

A recent report from EtNews (Korean) claims Samsung will place its newly developed RAM technology into the Galaxy S25 series (via Android Headlines). According to the publication, the new tech was developed using a new 12nm process instead of the 13nm process that the Galaxy S24 series rocks.

With this supposed change, there's one major reported difference: stored heat. The publication's "industry sources" suggest that this new LPDDR5X RAM in the Galaxy S25 will assist with heat generation.

So, it seems likely that this new form of RAM will generate less heat during continuous/rigorous tasks, thus facilitating an even cooler Galaxy S25 flagship series.

The change to 12nm was reportedly due to a "heat generation issue" when using the 13nm process. This reason has forced Samsung to swap its RAM chip manufacturer from its in-house kitchen to Micron. Those at Android Headlines add that these slightly upgraded RAM chips may be a little more efficient than what the Galaxy S24 series was given.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Past RAM rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra could see a bump in its higher-end models. The upcoming could see more RAM than previous generations as speculation claims its 256BGB variant could grab 12GB of RAM. What's more, the device's alleged 1TB variant could see roughly 16GB of RAM.

That rumor also tossed Samsung's Galaxy AI into the equation, stating the increase in RAM could be to better handle its on-device work. Perhaps, with what we're seeing about a new 12nm RAM process for the series, both could help as the Galaxy S25 will likely have a lot going on internally and software-wise.

Multiple ongoing tasks will surely create an increase in heat, but taking a small step — such as with its RAM — could aid it in the long run.

What caught everyone's eye last week was a huge Galaxy S25 series specifications leak. That seemingly revealed the full breakdown of the devices ahead of Samsung's confirmed release. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to see a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

The Galaxy S25 has been confirmed for a January 22 release, but don't forget about your official guide to everything about the flagship trio leading up to launch.