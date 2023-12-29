The Galaxy S24 series might skip satellite connectivity like the S23

What you need to know

Samsung has allegedly handed a Galaxy S24 Ultra in for its cellular network tests without the existence of two-way satellite connectivity.

Such a connection was said to let users send and receive texts, alongside giving users the chance to send photos and videos.

This was once rumored for the Galaxy S23 series, but it did not make it, and the Galaxy S24 series may miss out on it, as well.

New rumors suggest Samsung may not feature two-way satellite connectivity on its upcoming Galaxy S24 series. Such information stems from ETNews (Korean), as the publication states network testing has already begun (via SamMobile). Samsung allegedly handed the Galaxy S24 Ultra over to KT, LG Uplus, and SK Telecom in South Korea to ensure their viability for domestic connection.

However, during testing, the unnamed source states the device does not contain two-way satellite connectivity for transmitting emergency messages to authorities.

The connectivity was stated to piggyback off an L Band frequency to send signals to rescue personnel whenever a proper cellular connection was lost. Furthermore, the purpose of "two-way" is so a user can send and receive messages in return — unlike Apple's version that debuted on the iPhone 14, which only supports sending messages.

If true, this would be the second time Samsung skipped out on satellite connectivity. The company was rumored to be bringing this to the Galaxy S23 series in 2022 but its launch came and went without a word. Back then, it was speculated that Samsung was working with Iridium to provide voice and data communication services using 66 low-orbit communication satellites.

This was also, apparently, an aspect Samsung had been working on for two years before the Galaxy S23 debut.

Although, there was a bit of hope for the Galaxy S24 as the company introduced its new modem technology with satellite connectivity support in February. The hardware promised to let users send images and videos with others, alongside messages whenever a cellular connection is dropped. Samsung stated it aims to "surpass" Apple’s Emergency SOS by leveraging satellites and other non-terrestrial vehicles to beam connectivity to remote locations.

More importantly, the OEM tested this with the Exynos 5300 modem, but it still looks like we're playing the waiting game.

The Galaxy S24 series is rumored to launch on January 18 at 3 am KST, translating to January 17 at 1 pm EST in San Jose, California. A massive leak about the series spilled many of the specifications consumers may experience once the device arrives. The S24 Ultra is speculated to arrive with a 200MP primary camera and a "quad telephoto" array while the other two settle with a 50MP primary lens.