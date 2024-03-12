Galaxy S23 picks up a March security patch while we wait for One UI 6.1

What you need to know

The March security update is rolling out now for unlocked Galaxy S23 devices in the U.S.

The patch is light, only offering several fixes to squash bugs and improve device stability.

Galaxy S23 owners and a few more past-gen devices are still awaiting the One UI 6.1 patch with Galaxy AI features, which should arrive later in March.

Samsung's year-old flagship trio is beginning to receive the latest security update in the U.S.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been spotted picking up the March 2024 security patch. The publication notes that this download is now available for unlocked devices, finally joining locked carrier S23 devices. Users should see patch version BXBD once their phone picks it up.

A user on Reddit posted a screenshot of their S23 Plus downloading the (very light) security patch (via Android Police). It provided a look at the trio's changelog, which only states that the device's security "has been improved."

Additionally, the patch arrives with a 400MB download size.

Samsung provided its usual official changelog, which states there are 35 fixes "High" priority fixes. There are only two "Critical" level fixes for March. The Korean OEM applied a fix for AppLocker, stating that it should prevent unauthorized attackers from reconfiguring its settings.

More fixes arrive to prevent memory corruption, sensitive information exposure through your MAC address, and other vulnerabilities.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

On Google's side, the company has provided eight Framework fixes and five for Android systems.

The March update should start arriving today on the S23 series, and your device should download it automatically. But if you're curious, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install to check for it.

Samsung's March 2024 security update is making its rounds, as a week ago, the Galaxy S24 series picked it up. The patch was also pretty light, only lending a hand to correct several bugs and some stability problems for the newest flagship series. It also came a couple of weeks after Samsung rolled out its very first update for the S24, which was to offer relief for users unhappy with the Vivid display changes.

The most notable part of this March patch for the S23 is its lack of Galaxy AI features. The Korean OEM plans to bring a few of its latest on-device and cloud-based AI tools to some past-gen devices. The Galaxy S23 series is among those eligible, however, we haven't gotten that yet.

It looks like we aren't far from it, as it's expected that the S24's Galaxy AI features should arrive via a One UI 6.1 patch later in March.