Forget the Pixel 9, the phone I use every day just crashed to a record low price

The big Google announcement event is just a few days away (August 13th), but why wait for the Pixel 9 series when this Best Buy deal has already dropped the Google Pixel 8a to its lowest price ever? Yep, the phone that I use every day because of its handy AI features and flagship-quality cameras has just scored a 20% discount, no strings attached, knocking the price down to only $399 for a limited time. Besides, the Pixel 8a has only been out since May, so it's not like it's an outdated device anyway.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 $399 unlocked; $299 with activation at Best Buy The Pixel 8a is the latest midrange triumph from the bright minds at Google HQ, a phone that packs the powerful Tensor G3 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and some flagship-quality camera tech into a sub-$500 device. The 8a has only been around since May, but Best Buy is already dropping a straight $100 off the phone when you buy unlocked, or $200 when you activate today, marking the biggest discount that the midrange device has ever received.

Need more power?

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $699 unlocked; $599 with activation at Best Buy If you need something bigger and with more power than the Pixel 8a, it's worth noting that the Google Pixel 8 Pro is also getting a $300 discount when you buy unlocked at Best Buy. The Pro held the top spot in our list of the best Android phones for a long time, and while it's since been replaced, it remains a great choice if you want outstanding cameras, AI-powered software features, and seven years of software support in a device.

✅Recommended if: you simply want a great Pixel device with cutting-edge camera tech and years of software support for way less than the retail price.

❌Skip these deals if: you like using the latest devices that hit the market; you're looking for a trade-in deal.

Google has already confirmed that it will be announcing the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the Made by Google event on August 13th, but many folks — Android Central included — have been wondering if the new launch is even necessary. After all, early reports indicate that the Tensor G4 chipset will only bring marginal improvements to the new flagship lineup, and while we're happy to see some upgrades to the cameras, it's not like the Pixel 8 series was a slouch in that department to start with.

So if you're a Google enthusiast and you can get a good deal through your carrier, by all means wait for the Pixel 9 lineup to drop next week, but if you simply want a great phone that will stay supported for many years to come, these Best Buy deals are for you.