CMF Phone 1's patch fixes tons of camera problems and tosses in new features

The CMF Phone 1 is beginning to receive the July security update alongside a few new features and loads of camera fixes.

Among the features, the Phone 1 has picked up a new "Date Widget" and a swipe-down function for incoming notifications, which produces a pop-up view.

The CMF Phone 1 launched on July 8 and entered the Android market as a customizable device with a batch of accessories.

Nothing's CMF sub-brand launched its first phone earlier this month and the device is now picking up a substantial patch with loads of fixes.

Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich spotted the device's system update, and the patch notes begin with several new features users can expect. CMF by Nothing has rolled in a "Date Widget," which lets users swipe it to flip to the next day. The company then detailed a "swipe-down" function for incoming notifications.

The changelog states doing so will open a "pop-up" view for quicker access to such notifications. It's off by default, but users can enable it by hopping into their Settings > System > Pop-up View.

Aside from the user-facing features, CMF has introduced a "Tips & Feedback" area within the Settings menu. Additionally, the CMF Phone 1 has received the latest July 2024 security patch.

With that, the official changelog goes into detail about several camera fixes users can begin downloading and installing. Those fixes are as follows:

Improved Zoom clarity in certain scenarios.

Enhanced night scene photography.

Optimized HDR recording.

Optimized the interface during Vivid Mode.

Improved Portrait Mode images effects.

Enhanced the front camera's color and skin tone performance.

Corrected color inaccuracies in some scenes.

Resolved issues with low brightness in certain scenes.

Resolved issues with the filter not loading when taking motion photos on the rear camera.

Fixed the issue caused by third-party apps calling the depth camera.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Since we've already spotted the patch on our in-house CMF Phone 1, users should begin noticing it throughout the rest of the week.

The CMF Phone 1 launched early in July, and the brand touted the device as a customizable phone at a low price. With an attractive $199 price tag, the CMF Phone 1 focuses on user customization. The back panel's detachable clip lets you add a carabiner for improved carrying, and it doubles as a kickstand for videos.

Additionally, the Phone 1 offers several back panels that users can screw on or off to change their device's attitude to match their own. And, which is quite different nowadays, it seems that users can replace the Phone 1's battery if something goes wrong due to its removable rear shield.