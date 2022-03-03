Verizon's +play wants to manage all your streaming subscriptions in one place

What you need to know:

Verizon has announced a new feature that allows customers to easily manage a wide range of streaming subscriptions from one place.

Called +play, this digital hub allows customers to manage their streaming subscriptions and sign up for new ones from one place.

Trials of +play will reach select customers by the end of March.

Verizon has announced what it's calling a "cutting-edge content and entertainment hub" for Verizon customers. This hub is being called +play, and it will allow customers to manage their existing streaming subscriptions as well as subscribe to new services in a simple way. This will also allow customers to access exclusive deals that may be offered through the hub. The +play hub will be available for free to Verizon customers.

Verizon is building upon the subscription already bundled in with some of its best cell phone plans, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discover+, and AMC+. Some newcomers available for purchase include Netflix, Peloton, Veeps concert streams, WW Internantions, Inc., A+E Networks, The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivisions's Vix+.

"+play is a natural extension of our core strengths," says Manon Brouillette, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "Through premium content and entertainment relationships, we have a track record as one of the largest and most successful direct to consumer platforms in the country."

"We already support the management of millions of Verizon-offered content subscriptions and +play will further enhance our Mix & Match plan proposition by scaling choice through aggregation – choice of connectivity, choice of device, and now choice of content and digital services with added perks and offers in a one stop shop."

According to a study cited by the carrier, the average streamer will subscribe to more than five services by 2024. To support this, Verizon plans to allow customers to subscribe to subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle, and more.

This service will begin trials at the end of March for a select group of customers and brands. Release for everyone else is expected later in the year.