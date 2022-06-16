Verizon cut its internet rates, even Fios, to just $25 for wireless customers

What you need to know

Customers with a premium 5G wireless plan from Verizon can get internet service from the carrier for just $24.99 per month.

Previously available for LTE Home Internet and 5G Home Internet, Verizon has reduced the price of its 300Mbps Fios internet to match.

Existing Fios customers on the 1Gig plan can save $10 per month if they switch to one of Verizon's premium 5G plans.

Verizon wants to be your one-stop shop for connectivity and is willing to reduce its prices to make it happen. Verizon announced (opens in new tab) that it's adding new discounts to its home internet services for Wireless customers. You can sign up for Fios at 300Mbps, 5G Home Internet, or LTE Home Internet for just $25 per month with autopay. This was already the case for LTE and 5G Home internet but the Verizon Fios plan has been reduced to $24.99 from the old $39.99 price.

To qualify, customers need to have a line on the 5G Play More, 5G Do More, or 5G Get More wireless plan. With these plans, customers get 50% off home internet service. Unfortunately, this isn't available on all plans so if you like your old wireless plan, you don't get access to the Home Internet savings. While on the pricier side, Verizon's plans are still some of the best cell phone plans you can get thanks to great coverage and perks.

Unlike some other ISPs, Verizon has no modem rental fees or no data caps and a router is included for free. Verizon will also lock your prices in for two years with the cheapest Fios plan so you don't have to be worried about a sudden price increase. The cheapest Fios plan has download speeds of 300Mbps with matching upload speeds. This is plenty of speed for most homes including families. It's also an upgrade over many cable internet plans that have much slower upload speeds.

If you want a bit more speed, wireless customers can get 500Mbps Fios for $44.99 or 1Gig for $64.99. The 5G Home and LTE Home solutions' speeds will depend on the quality of your signal. These plans also come with the equipment included as well as the two-year price guarantee.

The chief revenue officer of Verizon Consumer Group, Frank Boulben, said:

“Since the beginning, Verizon has been the gold standard when it comes to delivering fast and reliable phone service, so we are excited to bring that same standard of excellence to customers with our Home Internet services around the country at an unbeatable value. At a time when Americans are looking more closely at their finances, it’s important to know that you have a new choice for your home internet. You don’t need to stay with an unreliable provider and you don’t have to sacrifice quality to save.”

While Verizon has continued to expand the reach of its home internet service, it still isn't available everywhere. You can check Verizon's website to see which, if any, Verizon home internet plans will work in your area. If you have the choice, Fios is the way to go with 5G as the backup. LTE can be a great solution for rural customers without wired options as we found with our T-Mobile's Home Internet review, but speeds will be less predictable on the older network.