T-Mobile launches affordable Base Essentials plan with a free year of Paramount Plus

T-Mobile has released a new postpaid phone plan, Base Essentials, with 20GB of high-speed data, unlimited talk and text, and unlimited tethering at 3G speeds starting at $45 per month.

After 20GB of data usage, speeds are reduced to 1.5Mbps until the end of the month.

A free year of Paramount+ is included when you sign up and $4.99 per month after that.

T-Mobile has added a new postpaid phone plan called T-Mobile Base Essentials, starting at $45 per month for one line. This plan comes with unlimited talk and text plus 20GB of high-speed data. If customers exceed 20GB of usage before the end of the billing period, data speeds will be limited to 1.5Mbps. This plan also comes with unlimited tethering at 3G speeds, so if you need to get other devices online, you can.

T-Mobile Base Essentials is cheaper than its Essentials plan and starts at just $45 per month for a single line. Multi-line discounts are available with the two lines at $80, three lines at $100, and four lines at just $120. Taxes and regulatory fees are not included, so the actual cost of the plan will be a bit higher. T-Mobile's two Magenta plans have taxes and fees included.

On T-Mobile's plans page, you need to select the See other plans button to see details for the new Base Essentials plan. It seems you don't have the option to sign up for the plan, instead of being prompted to call T-Mobile or visit a T-Mobile store. Android Central has reached out to T-Mobile for clarification on its new plan.

Like many of the best cheap data plans, video streams are limited to SD resolutions. T-Mobile's 2.5Mbps limit on video content however is higher than many other carriers with the same limitation. T-Mobile also does not include its Netflix On Us perk with this plan as it does with its unlimited plans.

However, the new Base Essentials plan does come with a free year of Paramount+. Keep in mind that you will need to provide a credit card for this promotion and after the year is up, you'll be automatically charged $4.99 per month for the service.

T-Mobile has also included a few international features such as unlimited talk and text with 2G data in Mexico and Canada. Calls from 210+ countries are also available for a low flat rate with free text messages.

T-Mobile is targeting customers looking for a cheap plan option that don't need a ton of data, according to a statement provided to CNET.

"We know there's a group of customers who are looking for a low-cost option, have limited data needs, aren't looking for device offers or extras and don't need more than four lines -- but who want a T-Mobile branded service. And Base Essentials enables us to reach and serve that group of customers uniquely."

T-Mobile has some of the best cell phone plans you can get with the immense size of its 5G network, it's a great fit for the best Android phones.