Google Fi unlimited phone plans got a price cut and more data to stay competitive

What you need to know

Google Fi has reduced the price on its two unlimited plans, Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus.

Unlimited Plus starts at $65 per month for one line and Simply Unlimited starts at $50 per month.

High-speed data allocation has also been updated to 35GB from 22GB.

The entry-level Flexible plan has not been changed.

Google Fi has cut the price of its two unlimited plans making the carrier more competitive. As reported by 9to5 Google, Google Fi has reduced the cost of its Simply Unlimited plan by $10 to $50 per month for a single line. The more expensive Unlimited Plus plan has been reduced by $5 to $65 per month. These plans are also eligible for multi-line savings with discounts when up to four lines are added to the plan. With four lines, Simply Unlimited comes down to just $20 per line.

Google has also seen fit to update its high-speed data amount for unlimited users. Previously, Google Fi users would have their connection speeds throttled if they used more than 22GB in their billing period. This has been increased to 35GB on Simply Unlimited and 50GB on Unlimited Plus.

Google has also added 5GB of hotspot data to the Simply Unlimited plan so users can share their connection with other Wi-Fi devices like a tablet or a laptop. Unlimited Plus still shares hotspot data with the main usage pool but with 50GB, there's a lot more to play with.

Google Fi is well known for offering simple data plans with excellent international roaming options. In fact, if you're traveling out of the U.S. and want to keep using your phone, Google Fi is the best cell phone plan you can get. If you're looking to try Google Fi, it's best to use a phone that's fully compatible with the carrier's network switching. You can check your phone when you sign up but one of the best phones for Fi is the Google Pixel 6 with great support out of the box.