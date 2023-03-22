Can you really get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from Verizon?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals have been going strong since the super-powered flagship first hit store shelves last month, but depending on the offer, getting the max savings can be easier said than done. One of the most heavily-advertised deals comes from Verizon, who is claiming to give you the phone for 100% free (opens in new tab) when you meet all of the eligibility requirements. That last bit is where things get tricky, so we're going to break down all of the requirements to see if you can really get the phone for free.

For starters, you'll need to buy the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra and add a line to your wireless service with any of Verizon's 5G Unlimited plans (excluding Welcome Unlimited). Then you'll need to send in an old or broken device for up to $1,000 in trade-in credit. Verizon isn't too picky when it comes to trade-ins, as even older devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus will get you the full discount.

So far, you've knocked $1,000 off the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, making the phone just $5.55 per month for 36 month. What about the last $200? Well, that's where things get iffy. If you switch to Verizon from a competing carrier, the company will hook you up with a $200 voucher that can be used on accessories in the Verizon store. So it's not exactly cash in hand, but all things said and done, you're getting a deal with a value of $1,200 — the same price as the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Whether or not you consider that a "free phone" is up to you, but it's an excellent deal no matter how you look at it.

Is this the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deal on the web?

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: Get up to $1,000 off with trade-in and new line at Verizon, plus $200 voucher when you switch (opens in new tab) As we note in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, the Ultra is perhaps the most powerful Android phone ever produced, complete with outstanding hardware, a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and some of the best camera software in the biz. You'll even get an embedded S Pen stylus. Pick up an S23 Ultra from Verizon and you can get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and eligible line, plus they'll give you a $200 voucher if you're a new customer.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

Not able to meet all of Verizon's eligibility requirements? Don't worry, you can still save a load of cash by taking advantage of one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals of the month.