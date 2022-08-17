Calm down, Amazon: the Google Pixel 6 Pro is currently the cheapest it's EVER been

If you've been waiting for the right time to buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro, I think this Amazon deal has just served it up on a silver platter. Right now, you can get both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the smartphone for $250 off at Amazon, no strings attached. Unlike most of the Google Pixel 6 deals we see, this is a straight discount, which means that you don't need to worry about adding a new line or trading in an old device. All you need to do is hit that Buy Now button as fast as humanly possible.

We're not quite sure why Amazon is choosing to discount the Pixel 6 Pro now — weeks after Prime Day and months before the holiday season hits — but we're not here to ask questions. We're just happy that the retailer is slashing the price of one of the best Android phones that money can buy, and we're hoping that other stores will begin to follow suit.

Why do we like the Google Pixel 6 Pro so much? Well, aside from its elegant design, gorgeous 120Hz LTPO OLED display, and intelligent Tensor chipset, the phone boasts some of the best cameras in the business, coming complete with a 50MP primary lens and clever features such as the Magic Eraser function.

Amazon deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899 $649 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro from Amazon today and you'll instantly save $250. This historic deal brings the price of the phone down to the lowest it's ever been, so if you've been waiting for the right time to make your move, this is it. Complete with truly incredible cameras, excellent haptic motors, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, it's no surprise that we called the Google Pixel 6 Pro our "favorite premium smartphone". And now you can get one for yourself at a record low price.

So you bought the Google Pixel 6 Pro and saved a ton of cash in the process. Nice! But don't forget to use some of that leftover money on one of these high-quality Google Pixel 6 Pro cases while you're in the neighborhood.