Break your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold main screen? A replacement costs the price of a new phone

iFixit is now selling replacement parts and tools for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a large foldable retailing for $1,799.

The genuine Pixel 9 Pro Fold main screen costs $1,199, which is the same price as a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max and is more expensive than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

With that being said, other components are available at a more reasonable price, like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's batteries.

Google and iFixit have partnered to deliver parts, tools, and repair guides for Pixel phones, and they have finally become available for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the rest of the Google Pixel 9 series received parts, tools, and guides months ago, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold model was the last phone to receive the same treatment. Naturally, parts for the $1,799 foldable were going to be expensive, but we didn't know exactly how pricey they'd be until now.

First spotted by 9to5Google, iFixit now has a page listing all 28 genuine parts and components you can buy for your Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With step-by-step repair guides, the idea is that anyone can do it — although some of the most intensive repairs have over 100 steps and require hours of labor. The parts are available as single units or as "fix kits," which include all the tools required to complete the repair.

The listing page on iFixit is live, but not all parts are available for purchase. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's main screen, for example, costs $1,199 and is currently "out of stock." The 8-inch inner screen is arguably the most important part of the device. It includes the screen, but also the metal frame and hinge that holds the Pixel 9 Pro Fold together. That's probably why the part itself costs the same as a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max, more than a Pixel 9 Pro XL, and just under the price of a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

(Image credit: Android Central / iFixit)

Regardless of the reason for the price, the high cost makes repairing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a tough sell for customers. For reference, the original Pixel Fold's inner screen costs $899 as a replacement part. Now that the main screen costs more than half the cost of a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it's likely that buyers consider purchasing a new device rather than spend time and an exorbitant amount of money repairing the one they already own.

It's not all bleak, though. Many of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's replacement parts are reasonably priced, like the batteries. The base battery costs $66 for the fix kit, which is an insane value considering all it includes:

New Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Base Battery

Rear Cover Adhesive

Front Camera Foam

Graphite Sheet

mmWave Bracket

mmWave Bracket Foam

Loudspeaker Cable Adhesive

Loudspeaker Adhesive

Loudspeaker Top Conductive Fabric

Base Battery Adhesive

Loudspeaker Bottom Conductive Fabric

Charging Assembly Adhesive

iFixit Thermal Paste

Alcohol Pad

Plastic Dropper

iOpener

iFixit Opening Picks (Set of 6)

Spudger

iFixit Opening Tool

Suction Handle

Angled Tweezers

Blunt Tweezers

Precision Bit Driver

4 mm Precision Bits: Phillips #00 Torx T3 Torx T5



The flip battery is available for the same price, and oddly enough, it costs a dollar more to buy the each battery without the fix kit.

The high cost of genuine Pixel 9 Pro Fold parts might make Google Preferred Care, a device insurance plan, more enticing. One thing's for sure: you really don't want to break your Pixel 9 Pro Fold's inner screen.