Boost Mobile deal gives you 50% off Unlimited plan for a month

If you've been thinking about switching to a prepaid wireless carrier, we've got the perfect Boost Mobile deal for you. Sign up online and Boost will give you your first month of the Unlimited plan for just $12.50. That's a 50% discount, plus you're getting unlimited talk, text, and data on the largest 5G network in the United States. And since Boost is an MVNO, you don't have to worry about any hidden fees or complicated contracts when you're signing up. Just order the SIM kit and the discount is yours.

In addition to the 50% discount, Boost will send you a free SIM kit (an additional $9.99 value) and free 2-day shipping. After the first month, the price of the Unlimited plan will jump back up to $25 per month. That's still considerably cheaper than Unlimited plans with most MVNO carriers, but you can always cancel your account after the first month if you want to try someone else.

Get half off Unlimited at Boost

Get one month of Unlimited for $12.50 at Boost Mobile New customers who sign up for Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan online will get 50% off their first month of wireless, sending the price crashing down to just $12.50. You'll also get free two-day shipping and a complimentary SIM kit, not to mention unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network.

Boost Mobile excels at being a super simple carrier, but that also means you miss out on some of the perks offered by other companies like Mint Mobile or Visible. Expect to pay more if you want international benefits or a mobile hotspot, for instance. That being said, if you want something straightforward and easy, Boost is tough to beat, especially with a deal like this.

Boost Mobile should work with most unlocked GSM phones, but if you're looking to grab a new device, check out our guide to the best Boost Mobile phones.