Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 car mounts 2022

Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are so versatile; you can use them for so many things. One common function is navigation, and if you want to use the phone’s ample 6.2-inch screen when folded or the 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED when unfolded while driving, you can do so with a solid car mount. These allow you to position the phone at eye level in a safe spot on the windshield, in the center console, or clipped to the vent. The best ones are sturdy and hold the phone securely while making it simple to remove and insert the phone as needed. The ideal options also have plugs for charging the phone and can accommodate all 7.6 inches in all their glory. We have rounded up a few car mounts for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that fit the bill.

Here are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 car mounts

ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Top pick Offering 15W dual coil fast charging with the use of a separate QC 3.0 car adapter (one isn’t included), this mount both charges and secures the phone, even with a case on (up to 3mm thick), and uses an intelligent automatic clamping system. Slightly touch the release button, and the mount will open. As soon as you place your phone inside, it will close. Thanks to the adjustable bracket, you can position the phone both folded and unfolded. It comes with a retractable vent hook clip with 360° rotation that can fit round, vertical, and horizontal vents, making it suitable for just about any vehicle. DOODBI Dual Coils Wireless Car Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Made for Galaxy Fold Z Shipping with a suction cup holder, this mount comes with a small disc designed to ensure the phone won’t fall once mounted. The mount also offers Qi wireless charging, and you can position the phone horizontally or vertically. It also comes with vent clips. The phone will likely fit best when folded as the width is only 7.06 inches when extended, but you can position the phone vertically as an option at its full size. This mount is compatible with various phones but is specifically designed for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series phones, making it a match made in car mount heaven. DearHot 15W Dual Coil Qi Wireless Car Charger Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Multiple mount options With Qi wireless charging, this air vent phone holder and wireless car charger works using intelligent automatic induction clamping: a single button both releases and closes the clamp so you can easily take the phone in and out. Thanks to the extra wide clips, you can insert the Galaxy Z Fold 4 even when unfolded. There’s also window and dashboard mount options thanks to the included suction mount, so you have your pick of the litter in terms of where you want to position the phone. No matter where you put it, the 360° rotatable ball makes it easy to adjust the view based on your seating position and height. Anpules Wireless Car Charger Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Position anywhere The ANPULES Wireless Car Charger not only offers two installation options via a suction cup and air vent, but both also have a 360° spherical join swivel so that you can adjust the positioning of the phone for the perfect viewing set-up. It has a built-in wireless charger for the phone and an automatic coil sensor to easily release and insert your phone with the clamps securing around it. Position the foldable phone both vertically or horizontally and folded or unfolded. leQuiven Cup Holder Phone Mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the center console If you prefer to position the phone in the vehicle's center console instead, this phone mount serves as a simple cradle for doing just that. Capable of securing any phone or tablet that’s 8.3 inches or smaller, you won’t get any charging with this one, but you will get a neat set-up. It comes with a collapsible 9-inch arm and simple installation. Once set up, swivel, twist, and turn the phone to the right angle for you. While this one will only work in cars where the cup holder is in a favorable position for viewing (and it means you’ll have to find somewhere else to put your coffee!), it might be preferred by some who don’t like anything obstructing the windshield, dashboard, or vents. Gaze Wide H Wireless Car Charger Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Simple, unique design Employing an interesting design that won’t take up a lot of room in the car, the Gaze car charger consists of a small landscape smartphone mount that is designed for placement either on the dashboard or air vent. Its long arm protrudes outward with a dedicated clamp to hold the phone while also offering 15W Qi fast charging. With automatic clamps, it will continue to operate for up to five minutes after you turn the engine off, so you don’t have to worry about starting the car again to remove your phone.

Which is the best car mount for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold?

The best car mount for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a secure hold of the device in both portrait and landscape mode, as well as folded and unfolded. It secures nicely wherever you wish to place it with a nice rubber backing and clamps to keep the phone firmly in place while also ensuring the sides and back don’t get scratched and the phone doesn’t jostle around when there’s a bump in the road.

For vent mounting, the ZeeHoo mount offers nice 360° rotation and an auto clamping system that will make the process of mounting and removing your phone and positioning it to your liking simple. For suction mounting, The DOOBDI Dual Coils Wireless Car Charger was designed specifically for Galaxy Z Fold series models, so it will conform nicely to the phone while keeping it charged up as well.

Cup holder mounting isn’t for everyone, but if you prefer this option, the leQuiven Cup Holder Phone Mount is a simple set-up that will do the trick and keep your dashboard and windshield free of clutter.

Keep in mind that with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone’s typical 6.2-inch screen size, you could, theoretically, use any universal phone mount that accommodates smartphones up to that size if you plan only to mount the phone when folded. But if you want to be able to use it while unfolded, you’ll need a mount designed specifically to accommodate larger sizes.

Given how amazing the best road trip apps for Android would look on the big, unfolded screen, including navigation apps like Waze, it’s ideal to have the option. While you might not initially think you’d use it if you decide you want a bigger, clearer view for your next road trip, a mount that can accommodate that is the best way to go.