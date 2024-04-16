Best Buy is shaving 50% off the Google Pixel 7a with activation — no, I'm not kidding

Google Pixel deals are here, with some retailers currently offering great limited-time Spring sales. If you're just looking for a basic smartphone with some surprising flagship-level features, Best Buy is shaving up to $250 OFF the Google Pixel 7a, a midrange device that features 128GB of storage for the base model, the efficiency of the Tensor G2 chipset, and excellent cameras with 4K video recording. The $250 discount is applied when you activate the phone through a carrier on Best Buy's site, but you can also score a $150 discount when you buy unlocked. That's the biggest straight discount that the phone has ever received.

Along with its good-looking 6.1-inch AMOLED display and its great cameras, the Google Pixel 7a comes with five years of Pixel updates, and it includes many of the same useful features as last year's more-expensive Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7a 128GB: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-7a-5g-128gb-unlocked-charcoal%2F6539915.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $499 $249 with activation, $349 unlocked at Best Buy If you're not looking for the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-android-phones" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best Android phone out there and you'd rather prioritize a low sticker price, this may be the perfect deal for you. For a limited time, you can get a straight $150 off the unlocked Google Pixel 7a at Best Buy, representing 30% off the normal price. Alternatively, you can activate the phone through a carrier and get $250 off, which amounts to a 50% discount! This simple smartphone includes a bright 6.1-inch AMOLED display, a slick chipset, and capable cameras for both photos and video. Plus, get five years of Android OS updates at an even cheaper price than this phone normal comes with. Price comparison: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-7a-Unlocked-Smartphone%2Fdp%2FB0BZ9XNBRB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon - $349.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a phone with an especially bright, vibrant display of around 6.1 inches; you want an affordable smartphone that still has a good camera for photo and video; you prioritize a phone with several years of OS updates.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a smartphone with great battery life; you plan to use your phone for gaming and don't mind paying extra for top-notch performance; you don't like a phone with a plastic exterior.

With the release of the Pixel 8a likely just around the corner, the Pixel 7a is no longer groundbreaking, but it has all the basic features that Pixel fans are looking for, and this deal makes the already affordable phone even cheaper. With a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and powerful cameras with 4K video recording, it's not hard to appreciate this phone's offerings—especially at this extra low price.

Some of the downsides of this phone include its basic plastic structural design, the lack of a telephoto lens, and some pretty subpar battery life. Still, it remains a great cheap Android phone, and for those looking for a deal on something reliable, this is honestly a pretty great pick at this price — especially if you decide to activate today.