Leaks about the compact ASUS Zenfone 9 seen in new video

ASUS Zenfone 9 compact phone leaked information.

The phone comes with a 5.9-inch display screen.

It will also run using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

ASUS was caught by the quick hands of the internet about their next compact flagship phone. There is new information about ASUS' next Zenfone, the ASUS Zenfone 9, via a removed showcase video.

TechGoing (opens in new tab) snagged the video, which "the Taiwanese manufacturer inadvertently shared" on YouTube before it was taken down. The video, which looks to be like an official ad for the phone, showed details of what the new product could be.

But because the video was taken down, take all this information with a grain of salt, it's possible that this may not be the final design or final specs of the phone.

The new ASUS Zenfone 9 will come with a 5.9-inch display. Another noteworthy detail about the display is the front-facing punch-hole design camera. Throughout the video, we learn that the screen will be 120Hz and the new ASUS Zenfone 9 will be utilizing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. This is the same chip being used in their announced Asus ROG Phone 6 (opens in new tab).

As the video continues, we got to see more of what Asus has put into the phone to make it stand on its own. One of the first bits we learn about is the new ASUS Zenfone 9 coming with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a feature called "ZenTouch."

While its fingerprint sensor is within the phone's power button, the new ZenTouch feature comes with its own "Smart Key" on the right side of the device. This allows you to run your thumb across the touch button that will scroll you up or down a page.

(Image credit: TechGoing)

Looking at the back for the camera, the ASUS Zenfone 9 will use the Sony IMX766. It also includes a 6-Axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer. The video showed a scenario where you'd pair this with their "Smart Backpack Mount" for recording stable videos.

With there still being some unknown variables with this new phone, which could be one of the best Android devices at such a price, we will have to wait for Asus to make an official statement about the new Zenfone 9. As the video ended, ASUS showed off four colors the new phone will come in: white, red, black, and blue.