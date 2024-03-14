ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra goes big with a larger display and three cameras

What you need to know

ASUS reveals the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which immediately displays its departure from last year's launch as it features a larger 6.7-inch LTPO screen.

The device contains Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, internally, and a triple camera array with a 50MP primary lens, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens.

The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is available today (Mar. 14), starting at $899.

ASUS is launching its latest Zenfone 11 Ultra today (Mar. 14), which breaks the series' typical small form factor for a larger overall experience.

As detailed by ASUS, the Zenfone 11 Ultra takes a whole new approach as it features a 6.7-inch LTPO display. This is a notable departure from the Zenfone 10's 5.9-inch display. The 11 Ultra's screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz for gaming purposes. Naturally, ASUS states the device can reach a refresh rate max of 122Hz while scrolling across the web and in apps.

Internally, ASUS has outfitted the Zenfone 11 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Taiwanese company states the chip clocks in at 3.3GHz and is paired with the Adreno 750 GPU.

The 11 Ultra's chassis is based on the gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 but offers a few changes. ASUS states that consumers will find glossy and matte finish options for the device's minimalistic rear panel.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Changes continue with the 11 Ultra's rear triple camera array. Instead of featuring two (rather large) lenses like the Zenfone 10, the lenses are housed in a rounded corner square container. The primary lens utilizes a Sony IMX980 50MP lens featuring Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, 6-Axis Hybrid, and 2x lossless zoom.

This is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV (field of view) and a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The 11 Ultra's front-facing selfie camera sits at 32MP. ASUS states it's upgraded the selfie camera with a 90-degree FOV to help users get everyone in the photo in one take.

AI has worked its way onto the Zenfone 11 Ultra to aid its camera and for on-device tasks. The company adds its AI software can assist users in searching for specific "events, times, locations, and objects" in their photos. Additionally, AI provides noise-cancellation capabilities while on a call. The phone's camera benefits from "Portrait Video," which is said to piggyback off an AI algorithm that helps provide a "natural" depth of field effect.

A few features are arriving with the Zenfone 11 Ultra in beta, such as AI Call Translator, AI Transcript for the phone's recorder app, and AI Wallpaper.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

A 5,500mAh battery keeps your Zenfone 11 Ultra going. ASUS states the battery supports its HyperCharge for 65W fast-charging capabilities, alongside Qi 1.3 wireless charging.

Consumers will find the device available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is available to purchase today (Mar. 14) with an $899 starting price. What's more, consumers will find the device in four colorways: Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Misty Grey, and Desert Sand.