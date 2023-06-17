ASUS Zenfone 10 revealed in all its glory ahead of launch

What you need to know

The ASUS Zenfone 10 launch is set for June 29.

Ahead of the unveiling, the leaked official renders showcase new colorways.

The next flagship should look almost identical to the Zenfone 9.

The Zenfone 10 is the next anticipated flagship from ASUS that is set to unveil on June 29. Ahead of the launch, accurate renders of the device are now out, courtesy of Evan Blass.

In his recent tweet, Blass shared interesting renders of the Zenfone 10, showing off its alleged design next to the colorways it is likely to ship with. Firstly, they indicate the compact design from the Zenfone 9 is to stay with the upcoming Zenfone 10, something ASUS has already confirmed. This means we're set to get another small Android phone, which some fans may celebrate as more phones continue to increase in size.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Sticking to the compact factor should make the Zenfone 10 unique, similar to its predecessor. On the whole, the device looks similar to the previous model (except for a slightly smaller chin on the front) with similar placements of the cameras both in the front and on the rear.

The images shared by Blass also hint at new colorways, well, at least a new sea green next to bright red and other darker color options that we witnessed in the Zenfone 9.

The device will have squared-off edges and rounded corners. Both volume rockers and power buttons reside on the right side of the Zenfone 10, and the latter will likely act as a fingerprint sensor for authentication as well.

Meanwhile, the official launch teaser, which came a week ago, has confirmed the launch date and some highlights to expect from the Zenfone 10.

Per the Zenfone 10 launch page, the phone will feature a number of improvements over the Zenfone 9, such as a six-axis "Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0" to keep things steady while recording videos. Aside from the compact design and new colorways, the phone will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and feature wireless charging, something the Zenfone 9 didn't have. The display will remain the same size at 5.9 inches.

Speaking of earlier leaks, ASUS accidentally revealed the price of the Zenfone 10 in May, with a retail price set at a respectable $749. The price was leaked through a website set up by ASUS for a blind camera test for the upcoming handset.