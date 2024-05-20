Amazon's Memorial Day sale just dropped the OnePlus Open to its lowest price EVER

Foldable phone deals are back, this time with the premium OnePlus Open. The unlocked OnePlus Open is currently $300 off at Amazon, effectively bringing this pricy phone to its lowest price ever. Despite the steep price tag, you'll definitely be getting what you pay for with this device. The OnePlus Open boasts an impressive set of cameras, powerful performance, four Android OS updates, and over a day's worth of battery life per charge. It's also well-liked for its huge 6.31-inch cover screen, and its vibrant 7.82-inch inner screen.

✅Recommended if: you can afford to get a phone at this price point and are looking for a good deal; having a powerful, sturdy phone with a bold, unique design is a priority to you; you frequently use multi-tasking features on your phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a phone that's capable of wireless charging; you can't imagine spending over $1,000 on a smartphone; you're looking for a phone you can game on at higher than 60fps.

The OnePlus Open is definitely a premium phone, featuring a fold-out design that leaves hardly any visible crease between the inner screens. This phone offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with beautiful inner and outer screens, four Android OS updates, and excellent performance. People also appreciate the OnePlus Open's impressive set of cameras and its more than a day of battery life.

Some of the downsides to this phone include the fact that it doesn't include wireless charging, and it can't run games above 60fps. It's also a pretty expensive phone normally, though that makes this deal look pretty good if it checks all your other boxes.