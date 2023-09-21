Amazon deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to its lowest price ever

If you've been waiting for the right time to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, we've got the Amazon deal for you. With little to no warning, the retailer has decided to slash a straight $200 off the 512GB version of the innovative foldable, which is the biggest drop we've seen from Amazon since the phone hit store shelves last month. The offer is also notable for being a straight discount, which means you don't need to trade in an old device or update your wireless service to receive the savings. Simply add the phone to your cart and the $200 off is yours.

It's the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal that we've seen from Amazon yet, which is a good sign. After all, the 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is just around the corner. Will the price of the Flip 5 drop even further once the sale hits? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, this is a deal worth celebrating.

Amazon deal slashes $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: $1,919.99 $909.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon and pick up an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB and you'll instantly save $200 on your purchase. That's the cheapest that the phone has ever been through the retailer, and there are no eligibility requirements whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 with activation at Best Buy If you want something a little different (or you missed the Amazon deal above), it's worth noting that Best Buy is also dropping $300 off the Z Flip 5 when you activate the phone through their site. The retailer will even throw in a month of Xbox Game Pass for free.

As we described in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, the foldable phone takes the foundation of its predecessor — the still-excellent Galaxy Z Flip 4 — and gives it a welcome makeover. You get the power of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, plus a new 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display, One UI 5.1, and all of the software support that Samsung is known for.