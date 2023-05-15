AC Podcast 603: Google I/O FALLOUT!
All the cool software, hardware, and AI announcements.
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Michael Hicks, and Nick Sutrich discuss all the fallout from Google I/O 2023 including all the big announcements, the Wear OS 4 tease, Google's Pixel 7a, the arrival of the Google Pixel Fold (although not everywhere), the Google Pixel Tablet, and more!
LINKS
- Google I/O 2023: All of the biggest announcements
- Google Pixel 7a review: Almost no reason to buy another phone
- Google Pixel Fold hands-on: An impressive first-gen effort
- The Pixel Fold isn't coming to Canada, but Google has a good reason why
- The Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet aren't launching in India, and I'm pissed
- Google Pixel Tablet hands-on: Subtly exciting, but not for everyone
