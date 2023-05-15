AC Podcast 603: Google I/O FALLOUT!

By Jeramy Johnson
published

All the cool software, hardware, and AI announcements.

Google I/O logo
(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Michael Hicks, and Nick Sutrich discuss all the fallout from Google I/O 2023 including all the big announcements, the Wear OS 4 tease, Google's Pixel 7a, the arrival of the Google Pixel Fold (although not everywhere), the Google Pixel Tablet, and more!

LINKS

SPONSORS

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
Jeramy Johnson
Jeramy Johnson
Editor-in-chief

Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.