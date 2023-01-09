AC Podcast 588: Will Android Actually Improve in 2023?

On this week's episode of the Android Central podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and Andrew Myrick discuss 2022's disappointing output for tech, how Android can potentially improve in 2023, the highlights from CES, the striking design of the OnePlus 11, and wireless charging improvements, and much more!

LINKS

2022 was a frustratingly awful year for tech, with just a few highlights

Here's how we hope the Android world will improve in 2023

No, your old Arlo cameras are not being bricked

The OnePlus 11 design is out of this world

Qi2: We can all thank Apple for fixing wireless charging

SPONSORS

Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp (opens in new tab) to start hiring now.

Masterworks: Invest in contemporary art with Masterworks. Download the Masterworks app and tell them the Android Central Podcast sent you, and you'll receive priority access.

ZocDoc: Get trusted medical office through trusted doctors through the free Zocdoc app. Visit zocdoc.com/acp (opens in new tab) to learn more.