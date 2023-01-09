AC Podcast 588: Will Android Actually Improve in 2023?
A tentative look at the year passed, and the year ahead.
On this week's episode of the Android Central podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and Andrew Myrick discuss 2022's disappointing output for tech, how Android can potentially improve in 2023, the highlights from CES, the striking design of the OnePlus 11, and wireless charging improvements, and much more!
LINKS
2022 was a frustratingly awful year for tech, with just a few highlights
Here's how we hope the Android world will improve in 2023
No, your old Arlo cameras are not being bricked
The OnePlus 11 design is out of this world
Qi2: We can all thank Apple for fixing wireless charging
