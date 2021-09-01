Signify, which makes some of the best smart lights, has taken the wraps off a new lineup of Hue products — including four new filament bulbs that can change their color temperature, brighter Hue bulbs, a "light tube" designed to sit above or below your TV, as well as new bathroom and ceiling lights.

The new Philips Hue Play gradient light tube blends multiple colors of light in a single lamp. Similar to the Hue Play gradient lightstrip that Signify launched last year, the new light tube can sync the colors with what's on your TV screen to provide a more immersive viewing experience.

Signify's smart bulb collection now include Filament bulbs in White ambiance, which let you use any shade of warm-to-cool white light. The iconic-shaped Philips Hue smart bulbs, on the other hand, now come in 1100 (75W equivalent) and 1600 lumen (100W equivalent) variations.