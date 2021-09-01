What you need to know
- Signify has announced a new range of Hue smart lights.
- The lineup includes four new gradient-enabled products and White ambiance filament bulbs.
- Signify has also announced its first-ever deep integration of Hue smart lights with Spotify.
Signify, which makes some of the best smart lights, has taken the wraps off a new lineup of Hue products — including four new filament bulbs that can change their color temperature, brighter Hue bulbs, a "light tube" designed to sit above or below your TV, as well as new bathroom and ceiling lights.
The new Philips Hue Play gradient light tube blends multiple colors of light in a single lamp. Similar to the Hue Play gradient lightstrip that Signify launched last year, the new light tube can sync the colors with what's on your TV screen to provide a more immersive viewing experience.
Signify's smart bulb collection now include Filament bulbs in White ambiance, which let you use any shade of warm-to-cool white light. The iconic-shaped Philips Hue smart bulbs, on the other hand, now come in 1100 (75W equivalent) and 1600 lumen (100W equivalent) variations.
Signify has also introduced upgraded Phillips Hue gradient Signe floor and table lamps, which will be available in black and white variants. The new Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip offers the same powerful light as the regular Philips Hue lightstrip, but with the added ability to blend colorful light.
Along with the new products, Signify has announced Philips Hue + Spotify integration, promising "unique immersive entertainment." Once you link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts, the Philips Hue app will extract the metadata from each song that you play through Spotify and create an advanced light script to enable your Hue lights to react to every beat of the song. You can even customize the experience by adjusting the brightness, intensity, and color palette of the lights from the new Sync tab in the Hue app.
The Philips Hue + Spotify integration is now rolling out globally as an early access program. Signify says the feature will be a "permanent part" of the Hue App 4 after October.
Finally, Signify has announced that the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box will receive a new software update this fall that will allow it to support 120Hz gaming at up to 1440p resolution.
