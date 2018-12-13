The Curve BT 120 NC are the newest Phiaton headphones. Phiaton has plenty of experience with headphones, including several different designs like the on-ear BT 330 NC and the around-the-neck BT 100 NC.

The new pair are wireless and similar in shape to other headphones we've seen like the Aukey Latitude, although Phiaton promises a lot more features built into the Curve BT 120.

One of those features is active noise-canceling. You'll be able to silence ambient noise by up to 95%. They are also IPX4 rated for resistance to splashes and sweat so you can use them while you are working out. The Memory Flex neckband will keep the earbuds from slipping off while you're working out.

The sound comes from powerful 12mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 4.2 technology promises improvements to wireless sound quality.

The battery life will last for up to 8.5 hours, and the headphones only need two hours to recharge. If you're in a hurry, these headphones also have Phiaton's Fast Charge technology. That gives them a full hour of play from just a five minute charge.

The headphones feature inline controls for your music or for receiving phone calls. You can also connect two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and switch between them. They come with several sizes of ear tips and wings to ensure you get the most comfortable fit possible.

The Phiaton Curve BT 120 NC headphones are available in both black and white on Amazon for $79.99.

