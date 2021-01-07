Oneplus 8 Pro ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

  • OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has said that the company is focusing its R&D efforts towards improving the camera capabilities of its upcoming devices.
  • The executive expects OnePlus to become the industry leader in terms of image quality in the future.
  • OnePlus' current devices aren't up to par with the competition when it comes to camera performance.

There is no doubt that OnePlus makes some of the best Android phones on the market, but its phones aren't quite as impressive as the competition when it comes to image quality. However, things could finally change this year, as the company has shifted its focus to providing a top-notch camera experience.

In response to a question from a Weibo user, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the company will invest "huge resources" on improving the camera capabilities of its devices this year and strive to be the industry leader in terms of image quality (via GSMArena).

The company's upcoming OnePlus 9 is rumored to come with a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to have a more impressive quad-camera setup on the back.

While it remains to be seen if the OnePlus 9 series phones will offer comparable image quality to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and the Google Pixel 5, they are expected to have one big disadvantage. As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 9 series will not include a superzoom camera, something that is becoming increasingly common in flagship Android phones.

